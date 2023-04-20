NYPD searches for Bronx purse snatcher, as fourth victim comes forward

article

The NYPD is looking for an individual in connection with four separate robberies throughout the Bronx.

All the victims in this string of robberies were women who were forced to give the suspect their bag, in which he then fled the scene on a moped.

Surveillance photos show the suspect in the second string of incidents on 85 West Fordham Road, on Sunday, April 9th, where he attempted to make an unauthorized transaction using a bank card, according to police.

Incident #1 in Kingsbridge

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6th, a 20-year-old woman was entering 2721 Heath Avenue when the suspect followed her. The suspect pulled out knife and forcibly removed her bag and fled southbound on Heath Avenue on a moped.

The bag contained a bluetooth speaker, a phone charger, a debit card, a credit card, and an ID.

Surveillance photos from the second incident, show the individual at 85 West Fordham Road in the Bronx.

Incident #2 in Van Cortlandt Village

Around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 9th, a 61-year-old woman was walking in front of 3823 Sedgwick Avenue when she was approached by the suspect. Once again, the individual took the woman's purse and fled south bound on Sedgwick Avenue on a moped.

The bag contained $240 cash, a cellphone, a debit card and a personal ID.

Incident #3 in Marble Hill

On Monday, April 10th, at 10 p.m., the unknown suspect on a moped, approached a 24-year-old woman who was waiting for an Uber in front of 510 Kappock Street. The individual forcibly took the woman's purse and fled northbound on Kappock Street.

The purse contained $122 cash, car keys and a personal ID.

Incident #4 in Kingsbridge

On Friday, April 14th around 10:45 p.m., a 53-year-old woman was standing in front of 3660 Oxford Avenue when she was approached by the individual. It was reported to police that a physical struggle ensued when the suspect tried to take the woman's purse, knocking the woman to the ground. The suspect then fled southbound on Oxford Street on a moped. According to police, the woman was cut on her right arm but refused further medical attention at the scene.

The purse contained $100 cash, a personal ID and car keys.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 25-years-old, 5'8" tall, 140 pounds, with a dark complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red delivery bag on his back and riding on a red moped.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

