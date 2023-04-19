Manhattan parking garage collapse caught on Ring video

FOX 5 NY obtained Ring footage from inside a parking garage that collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

The video shows several cars parked in the garage when suddenly loud crashing noises are heard, and pieces of the roof are seen falling as a thick plume of smoke clouds the area. Vehicles tumble as the building caves.

People nearby described a fearsome rumbling, followed by screams. A student at nearby Pace University said the collapse "felt like an earthquake -- like the earth opened up inside, like that’s how violent it was." Other students described seeing cars falling in the building.

Emergency crews believe six workers were inside the building on 57 Ann St. at the time of the collapse. One of the six was killed and four were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Six nearby buildings were fully vacated, and four others partially vacated.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 18: A view of the partially collapsed parking garage in Manhattan, New York, United States on April 18, 2023.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, however, officials said it is believed to be nothing more than a structural collapse.