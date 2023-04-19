Expand / Collapse search

NYC parking garage to be demolished after collapse; nearby buildings vacated

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Lower Manhattan
FOX 5 NY

City Councilman Christopher Marte said the Lower Manhattan parking garage that collapsed, killing one person and injuring five others, will soon be demolished.

NEW YORK CITY - City Councilman Christopher Marte said the Lower Manhattan parking garage that collapsed Tuesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring five others, will soon be demolished.

Six buildings have been fully vacated, and four others partially vacated, Marte also said.

The name of the victim has still not been released. 

One person has been killed and five have been injured in a parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan's Financial District.

Vehicles tumbled Tuesday into what looked like a frozen stream of sedans and SUVs. People nearby described a fearsome rumbling, followed by screams.

Ahmed Scott arrived to collect his car after work and found a disaster in the making.



In video he shot from across the street, someone off-camera yelled, "Guard! 911! 911! There's a building collapsing on Ann Street," followed by the sound of something crumpling. 

About 45 seconds later, two women run out, saying the building fell while they were inside it. A man stood on a fire escape as bystanders try to figure out how to help him get down. He eventually did, Scott said.

RELATED: FDNY deploys robotic dog for first time in collapsed garage search

"I hope ain't nobody else in there," Scott recalled thinking, worrying for the garage workers he'd gotten to know.

To Jadess Speller, a student at nearby Pace University, the collapse "felt like an earthquake -- like the earth opened up inside, like that’s how violent it was." Other students described seeing cars falling in the building.

Neighbors were left stunned after a parking garage in Lower Manhattan's Financial District collapsed on Tuesday, leaving one man dead and 5 more people injured.

Emergency crews believe there were six workers inside the building on 57 Ann St. at the time of the incident. One of the six was killed and four were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another patient refused medical attention, according to FDNY officials. 

Firefighters initially deployed to the scene were conducting a search of the building but due to the unstable nature of the structure, crews were pulled out and a robotic dog and drone were deployed to continue the search. 

"This was an extremely dangerous operation for our firefighters," FDNY Chief James Esposito offered at the scene. "The building was continuing to collapse. We made the decision to pull all of our people from the building."

There are reports of multiple injuries after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, however, officials said it is believed to be nothing more than a structural collapse. 

"That structure is very unstable," Esposito continued. "We’ve had a couple of the concrete slab floors collapse and crush the cars inside." 

At least one person has died and five others injured after a four-story parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, April 18, according to officials.

The four-story structure was built in the 1950s, FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers reported.

The garage caved in around 4 p.m., a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange. 

Pace evacuated an adjacent dorm and classroom building, and canceled all evening classes as it assessed the buildings' safety. School officials sent the displaced students to a student center while working out other accommodations.

Police do not believe there was any sign of foul play or terrorism.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.