FDNY deploys robotic dog for first time in collapsed garage search

The FDNY faced a perilous situation when firefighters were forced to abandon their search for survivors inside a partially collapsed garage in Lower Manhattan's Financial District.

FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito explained, "The building was continuing to collapse. We made a decision to remove all our people from the building."

In an unprecedented move, fire officials deployed a robotic dog to conduct the search instead. This was the first time one of these devices had been used in an actual operation.

RELATED: Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

"They're able to give us video inside, and then we were able to fly our drones inside to conduct an assessment and conduct searches," Esposito said.

The robotic dog allowed first responders to continue the search for survivors without endangering further lives.

Former FDNY Commissioner Thomas Von Essen praised the use of the robotic dog, saying, "This is the greatest use of it." He added that the device can perform complex searches, including identifying gas leaks, detecting toxic fumes, locating bodies, and detecting fires due to its infrared capabilities and structural damage cameras.

The FDNY also used one of its drones to survey the damage inside and above the building. Von Essen noted that while helicopters have always been available for such surveys, drones can do a better job and get much closer to the site of the incident.