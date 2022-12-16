You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year

Paying more to cross into New York City.

Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation.

Here are the increases

E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will rise to $12.75 from $11.75.

E-ZPass tolls during peak hours will rise to $14.75 from $13.75.

Tolls delivered by mail will rise to $17 up from $16.

Port Authority toll hikes

The agency originally sought the toll increases in November. They will increase on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

The Lincoln Tunnel recently became the sixth and final one of the Port Authority's crossings to make the switch to cashless tolls, with the new system billing drivers via E-ZPass or by billing you by mail after photographing your license plate.

The Port Authority says the change will reduce commute times, and accidents, and is more environmentally friendly, saving drives over a million gallons of fuel each year and cutting over 11,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer has said that if congestion pricing is introduced, in response he will introduce legislation to stop federal funds from going to the MTA.

Under the congestion pricing proposal, cars could be charged up to $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. Supporters of the plan say this will help alleviate traffic, reduce pollution and encourage more people to take mass transit.

However, those who live in New Jersey say the plan is unfair and people living in the Garden State will be double taxed.

Traffic moves along 42nd Steet before the sun rises on December 8, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Congestion pricing is estimated to raise $1 billion every year, funds that could be desperately useful for the MTA.

But Gottheimer says congestion pricing is the last thing families need as the holidays are in full swing.

JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 6: Vehicles drive into the Holland Tunnel on their way to New York City on June 5, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The Port Authority toll increases come as the MTA’s latest budget consideration for next year also calls for a higher fare hike than expected -- a 5.5% increase, much higher than the 4% increase that's already planned.

Riders would pay $2.90 per ride compared to the current $2.75 they pay now.

Current ridership is hovering at around 60% of pre-pandemic levels. Next year’s ridership is projected to be 69%, and it’s forecasted to hit 80% by 2026.