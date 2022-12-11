Lincoln Tunnel no longer accepting cash tolls

Cash tolls are now a thing of the past for drivers using the Lincoln Tunnel.

Beginning Sunday, the tunnel, which connects New Jersey with Midtown Manhattan, no longer accepts cash toll payments.

The tunnel is the sixth and final one of the Port Authority's crossings to make the switch to cashless tolls, with the new system billing drives via E-ZPass or by billing you by mail after photographing your license plate.

RELATED: NJ Rep. Gottheimer takes new aim at NYC congestion pricing plan

The Port Authority says the change will reduce commute times, and accidents, and is more environmentally friendly, saving drives over a million gallons of fuel each year and cutting over 11,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

The change comes after the MTA announced in November that tolls on its bridges and tunnels are expected to rise by $1 in 2023.