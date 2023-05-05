NYC subway chokehold: What we know about the death of Jordan Neely

The choking death of Jordan Neely at the hands of a 24-year-old Marine veteran on the NYC subway has made national headlines.

Here's what we know about the story:

Who was Jordan Neely?

Neely had earned money imitating Michael Jackson in the past, but was homeless at times.

"We were in shock to find now that he was living homeless. We feel terrible." — Tari Tudesco

Street performers who knew Neely described him as a kind and gifted impressionist who sank into a depression as a result of his mother’s 2007 death. According to news accounts at the time, Christie Neely was strangled.

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas in Times Square in 2009. (Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Neely, who was 14 when she died, testified against his mother’s boyfriend at the murder trial.

Tari Tudesco, a backup dancer in the Michael Jackson tribute act "Michael’s Mirror," said many in the community had grown worried about Neely’s absence in recent years, and had begun searching for him, unsuccessfully.

Neely did have a criminal record with a history of 44 prior arrests – many of them subway related, including disorderly, conduct, assault and fare evasion.

What do we know about the chokehold suspect?

Police questioned the 24-year-old Marine veteran whom the video showed holding Neely in a headlock for at least three minutes, perhaps longer, but released him without charges.

His name was not released by police, but his relationship with the Marines was disclosed by a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to make the information public and spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was not yet complete.

How did Jordan Neely die?

The death of Neely has been ruled a homicide by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the medical examiner, Neely died as a result of compression of his neck caused by the chokehold.

Video showed riders attempting to subdue Neely. Lying on the floor of the subway car, the Marine veteran had Neely in a sleeper hold from behind while another man tried to immobilize his arms.

A separate video showed EMTs attempting to revive him.

Has anyone been charged in Jordan Neely's death?

No one has been arrested, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said late Wednesday it would review autopsy reports, as well as "assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records."

It was not clear why passengers moved to restrain Neely.

Video shows EMTs trying to revive Neely.

One witness, a freelance journalist who was on the train and recorded Neely becoming unconscious as he was restrained, said that while Neely was acting aggressively and threw his jacket, he hadn't attacked anyone.

Police have asked other witnesses to come forward and sought additional photos and videos that might help investigators understand what transpired during the fatal confrontation or what triggered it.

What is the history of chokeholds in NYC?

Marine recruits are routinely taught about executing and defending against chokeholds, which can render someone unconscious in as few as eight seconds, according to a military manual revised in 2020.

Video shows the marine veteran, with Neely in a sleeper hold from behind, while another man tries to immobilize his arms. (Storyful)

The lethal risks of chokeholds led New York City to ban police from using them. An officer was fired for using a chokehold on Eric Garner, a Black New Yorker whose dying words "I can't breathe" became a chant in protests against racial injustice.

A U.S. Department of Justice website called chokeholds "inherently dangerous" and said that they have "too often led to tragedy."

How are elected officials reacting to Jordan Neely's death?

In the absence of video showing what happened before the chokehold, many were reserving judgment.

MORE: Adams responds amid outrage over homeless man's death

Among them was Mayor Eric Adams, who said Thursday there were "many layers" to the incident. He rejected criticism that he has not expressed enough outrage over Neely's death, unlike other officials who have called for a quick arrest.

"All the other electeds, they have a role to play, and I have a role to play," Adams said. "The police is doing their investigation and the district attorney is doing his investigation, and I respect the process."

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the video-recorded encounter "wrong" and "horrific to view," adding Neely's "family deserves justice." But the governor said she was watching how the matter unfolds.

"No one has the right to take the life of another person, and in this circumstance, I have said all along and have stood firm in our commitment to helping people with mental health challenges," Hochul said.

She said sometimes people are loud and emotional in public, but it was "very clear" Neely was not going to harm others and the video showed a "very extreme response."

Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York and reporters Lolita Baldor in Washington and Maysoon Kahn in Albany, New York, contributed.