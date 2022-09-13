NY storm brings Tornado Warning, flooding

A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region brought Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn.

The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an actual tornado before it expired at 5 a.m.

There were reports of flooding in Woodside, Queens. A person who had their home flood during last year's widespread flooding when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit said they had flooding again on Tuesday morning. On Main Street in Flushing, around 15 homes had their basements flooded. The water reseeded quickly but the damage was done by that point.

There were also multiple subway delays in New York City after the storm.

Cars were also stranded on roads across the area as some drivers tried to go through rain-covered roads that had flooded.

One Twitter user warned drivers to avoid the Cross Island Parkway due to flooding.

The storms were supposed to clear quickly across the New York City region.

The storm brought a large amount of rain in a very short amount of time. In Westchester County, more than 2" of rain was reported in White Plains.

In Connecticut, Bridgeport had more than an inch of rain.

Over in New Jersey, Newark saw .74" of rainfall from the storm.

And out on Long Island, Islip reported .46" of rain.