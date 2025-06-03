How to vote in New Jersey

article

The Brief Early voting for New Jersey's primary election runs from June 3 to 8. Polls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, but only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. New Jersey residents will be voting for candidates for the state's governor's office, as well as members of the General Assembly for District 1 through District 16.



Early voting for the New Jersey 2025 primary election is underway, meaning residents will be deciding the Democratic and Republican candidates in the highly anticipated gubernatorial race.

Here's what you should know before heading to the polls.

When and when you can cast your early vote

What you can do:

Registered New Jersey voters can cast early votes for the state's upcoming primary – New Jersey enacted legislation that allows in-person early voting in 2021.

This early voting period will run until Sunday, June 8. Polls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, but only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Early voting polling locations can be found here. Residents can use the New Jersey Voter Information Portal to find their specific polling location.

Candidates running in the primary

What You Should Know:

New Jersey residents will be voting for candidates for the state's governor's office, as well as members of the General Assembly for District 1 through District 16.

Democratic candidates

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., participates in the House Democrats' news conference following their caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., leaves a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus about the candidacy of President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Expand

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka makes a speech to press members after appearing in federal court for a status conference after his arrest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility last week in front of the Federal Court in New Jersey, Uni Expand

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop speaks during a press conference on April 11, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Six people are dead after the sightseeing helicopter carrying a family of tourists from Spain crashed into the Hudson River off Lower Manhat Expand

Teachers' union president Sean Spiller

Sean Spiller speaks onstage at the 15th Annual Induction Ceremony for the New Jersey Hall of Fame at NJPAC October 29, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

Former state Senate president Steve Sweeney

Steve Sweeney is running for NJ Governor

Republican candidates

Former state assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli

Conservative talk radio host Bill Spadea

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 17: Bill Spadea performs onstage during "An Evening of Comedy Starring Joe Gorga" at Harrah's Resort on August 17, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

State Senator Jon Bramnick

Former Englewood Cliffs mayor Mario Kranjac

Real estate developer Justin Barbera

Credit: Ballotpedia

Find more details on the New Jersey gubernatorial candidates here. A full list of the candidates for the General Assembly can be read below:

Closed primary

Keep in mind that New Jersey is a closed primary state, meaning that only voters that are registered with a political party are eligible to cast their votes; voters who are not registered as a Democrat or Republican must declare a party to vote in the primary.