List of candidates running for governor in NJ

The Brief With the New Jersey primary election just two months away, the race to succeed Governor Phil Murphy is heating up. There are 11 candidates running to fill Murphy's seat as the next governor of New Jersey. Public polling shows Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) with a small lead, while a recent Rutgers-Eagleton poll shows Jack Ciattarelli leading Phil Spadea 42% to 12%, with no other Republican candidates breaking into double digits.



With the New Jersey primary election just two months away, the race to succeed Governor Phil Murphy is heating up.

There are 11 candidates running to fill Murphy's seat as the next governor of New Jersey.

SKIP TO: Republicans | Democrats | How to vote

Who's winning in NJ?

According to The Hill, public polling in the New Jersey gubernatorial race has been limited, but public polling shows Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) with a small lead, typically within a few points of other candidates.

What we know:

A recent poll from Rutgers' Eagleton Institute found Sherrill leading with just 17%. Despite her lead, she has only recently started running ads, and it remains to be seen if she can break away from the pack.

On the Republican side, a recent Rutgers-Eagleton poll showed Jack Ciattarelli leading Phil Spadea 42% to 12%, with no other candidates breaking into double digits.

Ciattarelli has also received endorsements from the majority of New Jersey county parties, though he was "the only candidate competing in GOP conventions, meaning most are anticlimactic," according to the New Jersey Globe.

Despite the crowded field, former President Trump has stayed out of the race, and many voters remain undecided, leaving the Republican contest fluid.

NJ Gubernatorial debates

The final debates of the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial primaries are quickly approaching.

The Democratic debate on May 18 will focus on taxes, education, and transportation, while the Republican debate on May 20 will cover taxes, education, and crime.

Here's a little more on the candidates:

Bill Spadea

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 17: Bill Spadea performs onstage during "An Evening of Comedy Starring Joe Gorga" at Harrah's Resort on August 17, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Bill Spadea, 55, an entrepreneur and host of the Bill Spadea Show on NJ101.5 FM, says he’s "the outsider that Democrats and Establishment Republicans are afraid of."

Spadea says he's focused on New Jersey’s budget and ending the illegal immigration crisis, which he claims costs taxpayers too much.

When asked if he would support his party's winner, he said, "Yes — provided they have pledged to work with the Trump administration to fix New Jersey and the country."

Jon Bramnick

State Senator Jon Bramnick, 71, says he wants to create a government efficiency panel with private residents and business leaders to identify waste and areas for improvement. He's been in the State Senate since 2022 and was an Assemblyman for nearly two decades prior from 2003-2021.

In a recent post on X, he emphasized the need for better healthcare access and ensuring insurance companies pay their bills.

"We must also make sure insurance companies PAY THE BILL !" Bramnick wrote.

Bramnick has also stressed the importance of Republicans winning the governorship.

Jack Ciattarelli

Jack Ciattarelli, 63, a Somerville native, says he is focused on tackling New Jersey's affordability crisis, driven by rising taxes, tolls, and fees. Ciattarelli, a successful business founder, nearly unseated Governor Murphy in 2021, and came in second in the 2017 GOP primary.

Ciattarelli plans to cap property taxes at 1% of a home's assessed value, reform school funding, and implement commonsense solutions to everyday issues. He also advocates repealing the sanctuary state directive and pushing for term limits on state legislators.

Ciattarelli holds a strong early lead in the 2025 Republican gubernatorial race, according to a recent M3 Strategies poll, leading Bill Spadea 26% to 13%.

Mario Kranjac

Mario Kranjac is the former mayor of Englewood Cliffs, serving from 2016 to 2024.

Kranjac filed to run just days before the first GOP gubernatorial debate but remains a lesser-known contender.

Announcing his candidacy on Truth Social, he calls himself a political outsider determined to change Trenton. Since leaving office, he has continued as a corporate attorney and venture capitalist.

In 2016, Kranjac co-founded Dynamk Capital, a life sciences venture capital firm, while continuing his work as a corporate attorney and investor.

Justin Barbera

Credit: Ballotpedia

Justin Barbera, 44, is a contractor and real estate developer from Burlington County and a Republican candidate in New Jersey’s 2025 gubernatorial race.

A Marlton native, Barbera’s career includes work as a general contractor, insurance claim mitigator, freight carrier, and owner-operator of a CDL A flatbed and commercial snow service operation.

Barbera has expressed frustration with high taxes and state governance, which he believes provides insufficient return for taxpayer money, according to an interview with the New Jersey Monitor.

As a Trump loyalist, Barbera identifies with the further-right wing of the party and draws on his Christian faith and military upbringing as guiding principles.

Steve Sweeney

Steve Sweeney is running for NJ Governor

Former state Senate President Steve Sweeney, 65, has centered his gubernatorial campaign on reforming New Jersey’s budget process and addressing the state’s housing challenges.

With 20 years of public office experience, including more than a decade as Senate president, Sweeney is banking on his experience and commitment to tackling systemic issues.

Steve Fulop

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 11: Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop speaks during a press conference on April 11, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Six people are dead after the sightseeing helicopter carrying a family of tourists from Spain crashed in Expand

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, 47, says he's focused on housing, taxes, healthcare, and education over other campaign issues.

One of his key proposals is a reverse congestion pricing toll, in response to New York City's controversial toll plan.

Fulop suggests that New Jersey could implement similar fees, capitalizing on the state's opportunities for cross-border tolling, especially in areas like Staten Island, Bergen County, and Hudson County.

Josh Gottheimer

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, 49, says his top priority is cutting taxes and making life more affordable for New Jersey residents.

He's viewed as the most moderate Democratic candidate.

Representing the state’s Fifth Congressional District—spanning parts of Bergen, Passaic, and Sussex counties—Gottheimer has built his platform on easing financial burdens for families and businesses.

Mikie Sherrill

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, 53, says she's focused on tackling the state's high cost of living and fix its economy.

Sherrill, who has represented the 11th District—spanning parts of Essex, Morris, and Passaic counties—since 2018, first flipped the seat from Republican control after former Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen’s retirement. She has since won reelection three times.

If Sherrill resigns from Congress to run, state law requires the governor to call a special election if the seat opens more than 70 days before the general election.

Why you should care:

If Sherrill resigns from Congress to run, state law requires the governor to call a special election if the seat opens more than 70 days before the general election.

Ras Baraka

Ras J. Baraka, 54, is the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, and a Democratic candidate in the 2025 gubernatorial election.

First elected in 2014, he has served in the role for over a decade. During his tenure, the city has reported declines in crime and homelessness, replaced thousands of lead service lines, and experienced budgetary and economic changes.

As a gubernatorial candidate, Baraka has outlined priorities including equity-focused policies, changes to the state’s healthcare and budget systems, and addressing housing, education, and transportation.

Sean Spiller

Sean Spiller, 49, former mayor of Montclair, is positioning himself as a voice for the working class in the race for New Jersey governor.

Spiller began as a science teacher before rising through the ranks of the New Jersey Education Association, becoming its president in 2021 after eight years on the executive board.

Key dates for New Jersey's 2025 primary election:

June 3: Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail.

June 6-8: Early voting period.

June 9: Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in person.

June 10: Primary Election Day.

Winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries will compete in the Nov. 4 general election. New Jersey and Virginia are the only states with gubernatorial races next year.