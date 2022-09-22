NYC opening emergency centers to deal with migrant crisis

In response to the growing number of migrants arriving in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced a new humanitarian emergency response and relief centers.

Two Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers will be opened in the coming weeks, with one location in Orchard Beach serving adults while a second location is being finalized. More locations could open as needed.

Buses will arrive directly at the humanitarian centers and are set to offer asylum seekers shelter, food, medical care, case work services, and a range of settlement options including through connections to family and friends inside and outside of New York City, in addition to, if needed, the possibility of direct referrals to alternative emergency supports or city shelter.

"More than 100 years ago, Ellis Island opened its doors to welcome in those ‘yearning to breathe free.’ Now, more than ever, it’s clear that we are again dealing with a humanitarian crisis created by human hands," Adams said in a statement. "While other leaders have abdicated their moral duty to support arriving asylum seekers, New York City refuses to do so."

The Legal Aid Society says that it does have concerns about families in congregate settings but will work with the city to help asylum seekers.