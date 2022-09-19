NYC considers using cruise ships to house migrants

article

New York City shelters are overwhelmed due to thousands of migrants arriving on buses from Texas and the mayor is exploring unique ways to provide temporary housing. One idea he is exploring is using cruise ships as temporary housing.

In an interview on Sunday Mayor Eric Adams says the city is looking into the legality of using cruise ships.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that the mayor’s chief of staff has spoken with Norwegian Cruise Line to discuss the possibility of housing asylum seekers on one of its ships.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

At a Monday event, Mayor Adams was asked about the cruise ship plan.

"We're not going to leave any stone unturned. And once we finalize our plans, we're going to announce it," Adams said. "We're not it's not going to be any surprise is once we finalize how we're going to continue to live up to our legal and moral obligation, we're going to announce."

The idea of using cruise ships in New York City is not new. In 2002, the Bloomberg administration considered using cruise ships to house homeless families. It sent officials to tour retired cruise ships in the waters off of the Bahamas. That idea was later scrapped.

The cruise ship plan comes as more than 11,000 migrants have arrived since May on buses sent from Texas. The city has been paying for hotel rooms for some of the newly arrived migrants.

The city reportedly has also been considering using summer camps to house migrants. That plan was called "crazy" by the Legal Aid Society in New York City.

"Places that are outside of the city would make it hard for people to get to appointments that they need to get to, to get to court, to get to medical services, and would require a lot of transportation for city staff as well for us and the clients," Josh Goldfein of the Legal Aid Society said.

Adams says some of the migrants, asylum seekers from South America, have arrived with COVID-19, some were dehydrated, and he claims some were "tagged like you were tagging animals."