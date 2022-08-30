NYC moving migrants bused from Texas into hotels

New York City is renting blocks of hotel rooms to house busloads of migrants who were sent to the city by Texas officials.

The city's homeless shelter system is being overburdened with the thousands of arriving migrants.

A hotel across the street from Central Park has 126 beds being used. Dozens of migrants arrived at the hotel on Monday night. FOX 5 News did not identify the hotel at the city's request, citing privacy concerns.

The city has been short on details, according to FOX 5 News, on the services being offered to migrant families.

It's also not clear how long families can stay at hotels and if there is a plan to transition them out.

An estimated 7,600 migrants have arrived by buses from Texas in recent weeks.

Governor Greg Abbott says Texas is paying to bus the migrants to New York in response to the Biden Administration's "open border policies" that he says are overwhelming Texas communities.

"New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," Governor Abbott stated. "I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."