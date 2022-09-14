NYC helping migrants who were bused from Texas relocate to other states

New York City officials claim that many of the migrants who are being bused from Texas did not want to go to New York so they are helping them get to other states.

The New York City Commissioner of Immigration Affairs appeared on the FOX 5 NY morning show "Good Day New York" on Wednesday.

Commissioner Manuel Castro says that a lot of the migrants are fleeing Venezuela and are.

Castro says, "Many want to go to places like Florida where the largest community of Venezuelans live."

He says they have family and community ties in Florida.

"We're helping them get to their actual final destination," Castro says. "We're doing our best."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending buses of migrants to New York City in early August.

He says it is in response to the Biden Administration's "open border policies" overwhelming Texas communities.

"New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," Governor Abbott stated. "I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

But New York officials say many of them did not want to end up in New York.

"All states and all cities have a role to play here, not just New York and Chicago and other places," Castro says.

The city says about 9,800 asylum seekers have entered the shelter system since arriving from Texas. The system has become so overwhelmed that the city had to contract hotel rooms to house them.

Castro says that around 7,300 remain in the system.

New York City law requires the city to provide housing for anyone who requests it.

