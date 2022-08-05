Texas sends bus full of migrants to NYC

article

A bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group of approximately 50 people had crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

In a statement, Governor Greg Abbott says they were dropped off at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

He says the busses of migrants are in response to the Biden Administration's "open border policies" are overwhelming Texas communities.

"New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," Governor Abbott stated. "I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

In April, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C.

He reports that thousands of migrants have been transported to the nation's capital.

Abbott boasted that because of New York City's housing laws it is required to provide emergency shelter for every unhoused person.

Adams has been asking for federal support since June. HGe said the city is seeing a marked increase in the number of asylum seekers who are arriving from Latin America and other regions.

A spokesperson for the mayor says Abbott is using human beings as political pawns.

The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless released a joint statement in response to the bus: "Governor Abbott is shamelessly exploiting these migrants - human beings who have endured immense suffering in their home countries and on the journey to the United States, seeking safe haven and a better life - to serve some myopic political purpose."

They stated that they will monitor the situation and are calling on the mayor to immediately release a plan for addressing the needs of all migrants arriving in New York City.