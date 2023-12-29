NYC enforcing migrant bus order as upstate counties weigh options

Two buses carrying migrants arrived in New York City early Friday morning, and while technically in violation of the new executive order, they will not be penalized since they arrived under a 32-hour grace period.

However now, this executive order limiting when and how buses can arrive is in full effect, and City Hall says that they have police waiting at the port authority bus terminal if any new buses arrive later Friday.

In the meantime, county leaders are discussing issuing their own executive orders after meeting with Mayor Eric Adams Thursday night.

"I told the county attorney that let's make a decision probably in the next 24 hours," Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said.

Neuhaus explained that they want to act fast when it comes to cracking down on newly arriving buses carrying migrants before they start to see an influx.

Mayor Adams issued an executive order Wednesday night requiring that buses transporting migrants give the city 32 hours heads up and arrive only between 8:30 am to 12 pm, Monday through Friday.

Now leaders from upstate counties and the suburbs are concerned that this will lead to migrants being dropped off in their area, so bus companies can avoid fines or even criminal charges.

"We are more petrified than ever, all my county executives and colleagues," Neuhaus said. "If they sent more here, it's just going to make the problem worse."

And Orange County is not the only one.

Stephen Acquario, the Executive Director of the New York State Association of Counties says that due to a growing homelessness and housing problem in the state, the shelter system for upstate counties is also at capacity and they would not be able to handle even a fraction of the number of migrants arriving almost daily here in the city.

"The federal government is abdicating its responsibility," Acquario said. "It can't delegate customs and border control to the states and it can't delegate it to New York City. So why are we dealing with this? We don't need money. We need process."

Neuhaus is set to take over as President of the Association of Counties at the beginning of the year and he says he is already putting together a coalition of county executives who plan to travel to the border in the next month or so.

He says they are frustrated by the silence on the federal level and feel like the state is also not taking charge of this situation.

"The state legislature gets a big F and the Governor gets a big F on this," Neuhaus said. "They don't want to address this. In the lack of leadership, somebody needs to take command and make some decisions here to try to fix the problem."

Here in New York City, if these buses carrying migrants arrive outside of the designated timeframe and with no advance notice, then the bus companies could be charged with a class b misdemeanor, possible fines, a lawsuit and their buses could be impounded.