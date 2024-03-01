Crime in the City this week: Subway conductor stabbed in neck, bodega worker killed

From an MTA conductor slashed in the neck to a bodega worker fatally shot, here's a look at this week's top crime stories throughout NYC.

FOX 5 NY's "Crime in the City" recaps crimes that made headlines each week – covering murders, gang takedowns, drug busts and more – along with reactions from the public, politicians and police. Click HERE to check out episodes from previous weeks.

This week, we cover:

An MTA conductor was slashed in the neck when he stuck his head out of the cabin window on a Brooklyn subway train, the NYPD said.

The incident happened on Thursday shortly after 3:30 a.m. on a southbound A train at the Rockaway Avenue Station in Brownsville.

According to police, the 59-year-old conductor, identified as Alton Scott, was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he received 34 stitches to the gaping wound.

The suspect, described as an adult man wearing a blue vest, fled the station, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Scott has 24 years of service.

The NYPD released new images of the man suspected of fatally shooting 37-year-old bodega worker Nazim Berry on Monday in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, Berry was shot in the head just after 4 p.m. inside the bodega on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights after allegedly refusing to give away a free cigar. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

Berry, who lived in the neighborhood with his grandmother, had worked in the bodega for several years, his mother said – saying he was never in trouble.

She said Berry had previously complained about people asking him for things for free at work.

The individual is described as a man with a cornrow braids hairstyle and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, black sneakers and black jeans.

Mayor Eric Adams said the city is installing metal detectors at the migrant shelter on Randall’s Island.

According to the NYPD, a 23-year-old migrant struck a security guard in the face, causing a scuffle. At least two migrants were placed under arrest and charged, marking the third violent incident to occur at this shelter in just the last several months.

On Tuesday, Adams again renewed his call to the White House to give migrants faster access to work papers.

Adams is also making it clear that he wants to make changes to the sanctuary city laws.

The three suspects wanted in connection to the murder of a man on a subway train last week in the Bronx were arrested and charged, the NYPD said.

The suspects, identified as Justin Herde, 24, Betty Cotto, 38, and Alfredo Trinidad, 42, are all charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. According to police, the suspects were picked up Monday just before noon at an apartment in the Bronx.

Police believe the trio fatally attacked William Alvarez, 45, on Friday just after 5 a.m. on a southbound D train, in the Fordham Heights section, that was pulling into the 182-183 Streets station.

As the train approached the stop, police said one of the suspects sat next to Alvarez and started arguing with him. That's when the dispute quickly turned physical, with the two others joining in. At some point, a gun went off, killing Alvarez.

By the time the train pulled up to the station, police said the suspects took off. Alvarez was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are crediting security cameras for the arrest of three people accused in last week's Bronx subway shooting – as MTA workers and commuters alike voice concern over a spike in NYC subway crime.

The NYPD and MTA are celebrating the arrest of two men and a woman after Alvarez was shot early Friday morning on a southbound D train as it pulled into the 182-183 Streets station.

They said images of the suspects were all clearly captured on cameras.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has also vowed to install security cameras on every train and platform, much to the appreciation of investigators.

Crime was 45% higher this January compared to 2023, with grand larceny being the main driver, according to the NYPD.