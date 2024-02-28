Brooklyn bodega shooting: Suspect wanted in death of worker

The NYPD has released new images of the man suspected of fatally shooting 37-year-old bodega worker Nazim Berry on Monday in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, Berry was shot in the head just after 4 p.m. inside the bodega on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights after allegedly refusing to give away a free cigar. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's mother told FOX News her son had been killed when someone asked him to buy them a Black & Mild cigar. When he refused, the pair began to argue, she said.

The NYPD released these images of the man suspected in the fatal shooting.

"The whole attitude was they couldn't accept ‘no’," she said. "So from what I hear, they went and got a gun and came back, and when the guy went to draw the gun, Nazim saw it, and they had a tussle over it. And you know, when you bend down you're tussling and the guy pointed the gun right to the side of his head and shot him."

Berry, who lived in the neighborhood with his grandmother, had worked in the bodega for several years, his mother said – saying he was never in trouble.

"I knew it was senseless," she recalled thinking when she heard about the fatal shooting. "I knew that it had to be over something stupid because I know his heart."

She said Berry had previously complained about people asking him for things for free at work.

The individual is described as a man with a cornrow braids hairstyle and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, black sneakers and black jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Fox News helped contribute to this report.