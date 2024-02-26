Bodega worker allegedly shot in the head, killed in Brooklyn over free cigar

The NYPD is investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Monday.

Police say that at around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man shot on Franklin Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's mother identified him as Nazim Berry, and told FOX News that her son had been killed when someone asked him to buy them a Black & Mild cigar. When he refused, the pair began to argue, she said.

"The whole attitude was they couldn't accept ‘no,’" she said.

"So from what I hear, they went and got a gun and came back. And when the guy went to draw the gun, Nazim saw it and they had a tussle over it." she added. "And you know, when you bend down you're tussling and the guy pointed the gun right to the side of his head and shot him."

Berry, who lived in the neighborhood with his grandmother, had worked in the bodega for several years, his mother said.

He was never in trouble, she said.

"I knew it was senseless," she recalled thinking when she heard about the fatal shooting. "I knew that it had to be over something stupid because I know his heart."

She said Berry had previously complained about people asking him for things for free at work.

