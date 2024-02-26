NYC subway murder: NYPD ID's 3 suspects in Bronx 'D' train killing

The NYPD has identified the three suspects wanted in connection to the murder of a man on a "D" subway train last week in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

Police believe the suspects, identified as Justin Herde, 24, Betty Cotto, 38, and Alfredo Trinidad, 42, fatally attacked William Alvarez, 45, on Friday just after 5 a.m. on a southbound "D" train that was pulling into the 182-183 Streets station.

As the train approached the stop, police said one of the suspects sat next to Alvarez and started arguing with him. That's when the dispute quickly turned physical.

"As they're physically fighting each other, the two others, the female and the male that entered the train at Fordham Road, they joined the fight. So, now it's three on one," Michael Kemper, the police department's transit chief, said.

By the time the train pulled up to the station, police said the suspects took off, leaving behind a fatally wounded Alvarez.

He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner's Office is still trying to determine the cause of death. Kemper said the victim's fatal wound appeared to be from either a gunshot or a sharp object. Police initially said the man was shot in the torso but later described the victim’s injury as a "puncture wound."

No weapon was recovered. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, after another week of high-profile crimes on the subway, the Transport Workers Union is stepping into the conversation about safety for straphangers, saying that MTA executives are deliberately downplaying the problem.

"We feel that Janno Lieber and the MTA has to do more and they have to not make these outrageous statements that the subway system crimes are down. because it is not obviously, as you can see," said Richard Davis, the President of TWU Local 100.

Davis specifically criticized a recent statement by Lieber on Friday, after Alavarez was fatally attacked.

"Well, you know what, the month of February it's down compared to last year," said Lieber about crime on the subway. "And that's because Mayor Adams and the NYPD have surged cops into the subway system."