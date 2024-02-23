Bronx subway shooting: Man shot, killed on D train

A man was shot and killed Friday morning on a subway train in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 45-year-old man was shot just after 5 a.m. on a southbound "D" train approaching the East 182 Street and Grand Concourse Subway Station.

The victim was shot in the chest by the unknown suspect, police said. He made it off the train and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are looking for three adult men who were last seen fleeing the area wearing all black.

A motive is not clear. No weapons were recovered.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.