NYC subway crime: MTA conductor slashed in neck at Brooklyn station

By
Published 
Updated 7:14AM
Brownsville
FOX 5 NY

A subway conductor on a southbound train in Brooklyn was slashed in the neck when police said he stuck his head out of the cabin window.

BROOKLYN - An MTA conductor on a southbound A train inside a Brooklyn subway station was slashed in the neck when he stuck his head out of the cabin window, the NYPD said.

The incident happened Thursday shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the Rockaway Avenue Station in Brownsville.

According to police, the 59-year-old conductor was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition. 

The suspect, described as a man wearing a blue vest, fled the station, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, in Harlem, the MTA recently installed stanchions to protect subway conductors at the 125th Street Subway Station.

New NYC subway barriers arrive in Harlem

The MTA is testing out new subway barriers to help prevent attacks on conductors. But as FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green found out, many people are skeptical that they'll actually be a deterrent.

Officials hope the 4-foot rubber poles will prevent attacks on conductors.

"If the passengers actually listen and stand back, it helps us without everybody in our face when we’re trying to pull out and proceed," an MTA conductor told FOX 5 NY. 

((Courtesy: MTA))

MTA Transit SVP Demetrius Crichlow said he hopes the more well-defined safety zones will allow conductors to work without fear of being attacked. 

So far this year, seven MTA employees have been assaulted – four of the incidents involved suspects with at least 50 prior arrests. 

Just weeks ago, the MTA installed wider bright yellow barriers at the No. 1 Subway Station located at 191st St. and three other locations, as part of a larger pilot program to enhance subway safety by preventing people from falling or being shoved onto the tracks. 

The pilot program will be monitored over the next few months and, once results from the pilot are determined, New York City Transit could decide to install the stanchions in other stations.