MTA installs barriers at Harlem subway station to protect conductors

Commuters making their way in and out of the 125th Street subway station in Harlem can expect to see new 4-foot orange stanchions that officials hope will deter attacks against subway conductors.

"If the passengers actually listen and stand back it helps us without everybody in our face when we’re trying to pull out and proceed," an MTA conductor told FOX 5.

Some passengers said they weren't sold on whether the barriers will work.

"This is New York who even follows rules anymore?" a passenger shared.

So far this year, 7 MTA employees were assaulted, and 4 people who have 50 prior arrests among themselves have been arrested.

"50 strikes seems like a lot of [expletive] strikes. And I have to say, we've got to do something to keep our people safe," said Richard Davey, the President of New York City Transit.

Just weeks ago, the MTA installed wider bright yellow barriers at the No. 1 subway station located at 191st Street and three other locations, part of a larger pilot program to enhance subway safety by preventing people from falling or being shoved onto the tracks.

"I feel like right now if anyone will be protected in a situation like that, it’s a good idea," another passenger added.

The pilot program will be monitored over the next few months and, once results from the pilot are determined, New York City Transit may install the stanchions in other stations.



