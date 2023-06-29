NYC air quality: Forecast, outlook for Thursday and beyond

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is once again expected to impact air quality Thursday across the region, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned.

In a tweet, Hochul said air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels:

"New Yorkers: smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to impact air quality statewide tomorrow," Hochul said. "Please check air quality levels and take appropriate precautions to stay safe before heading outside. Masks will continue to be available to the public across the state."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A view of the hazy city during bad air quality as smoke of Canadian wildfires brought in by wind. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Air quality alerts have been issued for most of the tri-state area.

"The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory on June 29, from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. Take precautions on Thursday. If you have health conditions, including respiratory conditions such as asthma, reduce your time outdoors," Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet.

The Westchester County Health Deptartment said the air quality Wednesday decreased to 101. It’s expected to drop to as low as 130 Thursday.

Earlier this month, smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketed New York City with some of the most unhealthy air quality levels on the planet.

LaGuardia Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

Newark Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

JFK Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

How does wildfire smoke affect your health?

Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of gases, particles, and water vapor that contains multiple pollutants that can get into the lungs and bloodstream.

There is no evidence of a safe level of exposure to some of the pollutants, meaning that smoke can impact your health even at very low levels.

Inhaling smoke from wildfires can cause headaches, sore and watery eyes, nose, throat, and sinus irritation, chest pains, heart palpitations and more.

Who should be careful?

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, "are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons," said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. "Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight."

No one is immune.