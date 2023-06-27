NY air quality warnings return due to Canadian wildfire smoke

article

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is once again expected to impact air quality across the region this week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned Tuesday.

In a tweet, Hochul said that air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels and that the Department of Environmental Conservation has issued Air Quality Health Advisories for Western and Central New York and Eastern Lake Ontario.

The advisory will be in effect Wednesday from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m., according to the DEC.

"Due to incoming winds tonight and ongoing Canadian wildfires, New York City could experience worse air quality tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketed New York City with some of the most unhealthy air quality levels on the planet earlier this month.

Fires in northern Quebec and low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes are sending smoke through northern Michigan, and across southern Wisconsin and Chicago, said Bryan Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Jackson added that a north wind would push the smoke further south, moving into Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky later Tuesday and overnight.