Winter Storm Warning: NY snow storm hits

Winter Storm Warnings are posted for the New York City region as a nor'easter winter storm hits with snow, wind, and coastal flooding.

Blizzard Warnings are also in effect until Saturday 7 p.m. for Atlantic County, Cape May County, Ocean County, and Monmouth County in New Jersey. The National Weather Service considers the risk of blizzard conditions along the coast as extreme.

Blizzard Warnings are also posted for Suffolk County in New York. The National Weather Service says heavy snow and 60 mph winds are possible on the east end of Long Island during the storm.

9.3" of snow was reported by 6 a.m. in Islip with heavy snow still falling.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a State of Emergency for the state. She also announced that all Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) service would be suspended during the storm.

NYC snow

Sanitation crews worked overnight in New York City to try to keep the streets clear.

It's going to be a long fight today," NYC Sanitation Commissioner Ed Grayson said on FOX Weather Saturday morning.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency. He urged all New Jersey residents to stay off roads. More than 10 inches of snow had already fallen near the coast in southern New Jersey by dawn on Saturday.

RELATED: AMTRAK SUSPENDS SERVICE BETWEEN NY AND BOSTON

Nor'easter NYC

The powerful nor'easter developed off the East Coast Friday and is bringing heavy snowfall to New Jersey, New York, the Jersey Shore, eastern Long Island, and New England. (What is a nor'easter? Here is what you need to know.)

"Snow may be heavy at times through early Saturday afternoon before diminishing late in the day. Winds may generate areas of blowing snow and low visibilities at times," the National Weather Service said.

NYC Weather

New York City could see as much as 10 inches of snow, while much of Long Island could see more than a foot, and eastern Long Island as much as 20 inches of snow.

Portions of central and southern New Jersey could see total snow accumulations of 6 to 16 inches with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

A large band of snow was along the coast of New Jersey on Saturday morning. Snowfall rates between 1-3 inches an hour were possible within the band, according to the National Weather Service. Areas along the Jersey Shore could see 18 inches of snow.

Forked River, New Jersey reported 12.5" of snow at 5:10 a.m. on Saturday. Up the coast, Neptune City reported 9.5" at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Winds were increasing across the region, causing blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Credit: @NWSNewYorkNY via Twitter.

The National Weather Service said, "Snow may be heavy at times through mid-afternoon Saturday before diminishing Saturday evening."

In northern New Jersey, total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches are possible with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The current forecast shows that eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut could get 16 to 20 inches of powdery snow with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at the storm's peak intensity. Travel will be difficult and near-blizzard conditions are possible. Forecasters expect scattered downed tree limbs and power lines and some downed trees. That means power outages are possible.

The National Weather Service warned that minor to locally moderate coastal impacts are possible for Long Island's north shore, twin forks, and barrier island shoreline communities. There could also be scattered dune erosion.

On the ocean, there could be gale conditions. Seas of 10-15 feet are expected. Seas of 4-6 feet in the central and eastern Long Island Sound.

Winter storm watches and warnings are posted across the New York City metro region. (FOX 5 NY)

Explosive cyclogenesis

The nor'easter is expected to intensify into a bomb cyclone, a term used to describe a low-pressure system that undergoes "bombogenesis" – defined as a rapid pressure drop of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less – indicative of a very intense storm.

Winter storm timing

The snow developed late on Friday with the heaviest snow possible into Saturday afternoon. The snow is expected to taper on Saturday evening.

The peak winds will be on Saturday morning into early Saturday evening.

The coastal flooding risk will be highest at high tides on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Ocean storm impacts will be greatest from Friday night until Saturday night.

A nor'easter, also known as a northeaster, is a type of potentially powerful storm that affects the East Coast of the United States and Canada. The storms are known for especially impacting the very heavily populated region connecting Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. Here is more you need to know about how nor'easters affect the NYC area.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter