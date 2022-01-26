Winter Snowstorm: Nor'easter could target NYC this weekend

Weather forecasters say it is looking more likely that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast Friday through the weekend.

The heaviest snow will be most likely across New England but heavy snow is possible from New York City south to Washington, D.C. The exact path of the storm is still uncertain right now so the chances of snow could change, according to FOX Weather.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds and coastal flooding.

Given that the storm is still a full 3 days away, details on the exact positioning and the severity of the word wind and snow are still uncertain, according to FOX Weather forecasters.

The National Weather Service says that in New Jersey light snow will be possible Friday, but the main event would be Friday night through Saturday. Their forecasters say they are pretty confident the storm will bring all snow with the best chance for heavier snow in the eastern half of the region.

They say that if the storm develops to its full potential, it would be a major snowstorm with 6" to 12" of snow in parts of New Jersey.

But they caution that a storm track that is further offshore would mean less snow, especially for areas off of the coastline.

The path of the storm will be firmed up in the next 48 hours.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter