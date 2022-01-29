Elderly man drowns shoveling snow in Suffolk County: Police

article

Police in Suffolk County say an elderly man drowned after falling into a pool while shoveling snow in Cutchogue.

Authorities say that the Southold Town Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about the incident at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

First responders pulled the man from the pool and attempted CPR with assistance from the Cutchogue Fire Department.

The man was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information as it comes in.