How much snow are we getting in NY and NJ?

Some people were waking up to more than a foot of snow as a nor'easter with Blizzard Warnings hit the region on Saturday.

The National Weather Service is starting to get updates on snow totals in various parts of New York and New Jersey.

Coastal New Jersey was forecast to get as much as 18 inches of snow and eastern Long Island up to 17 inches. Snow could fall as fast as 5 inches per hour in spots.

Because the storm is still hitting, and the snow will be falling for hours, these totals are expected to be higher in later reports.

NJ snow totals

09:30 am BRICK, NJ 14.8

10:00 am MANAHAWKIN, NJ 16

10:00 am TUCKERTON, NJ 16

10:00 am BAYVILLE, NJ 14

08:54 am LANOKA HARBOR, NJ 15

07:00 am AVALON, NJ 15

07:30 am FORKED RIVER, NJ 15.5

07:00 am MANASQUAN, NJ 14.2

07:21 am SEA ISLE CITY, NJ 14

09:44 am TOMS RIVER, NJ 14

06:44 am OCEAN VIEW, NJ 12.5

06:40 am OCEAN GROVE, NJ 11

06:42 am ERMA, NJ 11

07:20 am 2 NW CAPE MAY, NJ 11

05:15 am CAPE MAY, NJ 10

06:45 am VENTNOR CITY, NJ 10

06:30 am NEPTUNE CITY, NJ 9.5

05:49 am VILLAS, NJ 9.5

05:14 am ELDORA, NJ 9.3

07:00 am 2 NNW SOUTH JERSEY REGI, NJ 6.5

07:30 am ESTELL MANOR, NJ 12.5

NY snow totals

10:00 am ISLIP AIRPORT, NY 16

09:00 am RIVERHEAD, NY 14

09:00 am NORTH BABYLON, NY 13.5

08:55 am SAINT JAMES, NY 13.2

04:27 am 2 SSE PLAINEDGE, NY 6

02:45 am 1 NW ISLIP, NY 6

07:00 am LITTLE NECK, NY 5.8

03:54 am 1 E NEW DORP, NY 5.4

04:00 am 1 W HUGUENOT, NY 5.3

06:30 am BAY SHORE, NY 10.4

06:30 am COMMACK, NY 10

06:00 am ISLIP, NY 9.3

07:00 am UPTON, NY 9

07:15 am SEAFORD, NY 8.4

04:25 am 1 WSW PORT JEFFERSON, NY 7.7

07:00 am HOWARD BEACH, NY 7

07:10 am 1 E WESTBURY, NY 7

07:20 am PLAINVIEW, NY 7