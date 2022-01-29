Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County

How much snow are we getting in NY and NJ?

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Updated 10:53AM
FOX 5 NY

Nor'easter storm update

NJ snow and NY snow totals are starting to rise. This is the 8 a.m. update from FOX 5 News on the winter storm hitting on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

NEW YORK - Some people were waking up to more than a foot of snow as a nor'easter with Blizzard Warnings hit the region on Saturday.

The National Weather Service is starting to get updates on snow totals in various parts of New York and New Jersey.

Coastal New Jersey was forecast to get as much as 18 inches of snow and eastern Long Island up to 17 inches.  Snow could fall as fast as 5 inches per hour in spots.

Because the storm is still hitting, and the snow will be falling for hours, these totals are expected to be higher in later reports.

NJ snow totals

09:30 am BRICK, NJ 14.8
10:00 am MANAHAWKIN, NJ 16
10:00 am TUCKERTON, NJ 16
10:00 am BAYVILLE, NJ 14
08:54 am LANOKA HARBOR, NJ 15
07:00 am AVALON, NJ 15
07:30 am FORKED RIVER, NJ 15.5
07:00 am MANASQUAN, NJ 14.2
07:21 am SEA ISLE CITY, NJ 14
09:44 am TOMS RIVER, NJ 14
06:44 am OCEAN VIEW, NJ 12.5
06:40 am OCEAN GROVE, NJ 11
06:42 am ERMA, NJ 11
07:20 am 2 NW CAPE MAY, NJ 11
05:15 am CAPE MAY, NJ 10
06:45 am VENTNOR CITY, NJ 10
06:30 am NEPTUNE CITY, NJ 9.5
05:49 am VILLAS, NJ 9.5
05:14 am ELDORA, NJ 9.3
07:00 am 2 NNW SOUTH JERSEY REGI, NJ 6.5
07:30 am ESTELL MANOR, NJ 12.5

NY snow totals

10:00 am ISLIP AIRPORT, NY 16
09:00 am RIVERHEAD, NY 14
09:00 am NORTH BABYLON, NY 13.5
08:55 am SAINT JAMES, NY 13.2
04:27 am 2 SSE PLAINEDGE, NY 6
02:45 am 1 NW ISLIP, NY 6
07:00 am LITTLE NECK, NY 5.8
03:54 am 1 E NEW DORP, NY 5.4
04:00 am 1 W HUGUENOT, NY 5.3
06:30 am BAY SHORE, NY 10.4
06:30 am COMMACK, NY 10
06:00 am ISLIP, NY 9.3
07:00 am UPTON, NY 9
07:15 am SEAFORD, NY 8.4
04:25 am 1 WSW PORT JEFFERSON, NY 7.7
07:00 am HOWARD BEACH, NY 7
07:10 am 1 E WESTBURY, NY 7
07:20 am PLAINVIEW, NY 7