NY Snow storm: Amtrak cuts train service between New York and Boston

Due to the nor'easter that is hitting the New York region on Friday night and Saturday, Amtrak will be canceling much of its service along the Northeast Corridor.

Here are affected routes on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022:

All Acela Service between Washington, D.C. and Boston is canceled.

All Northeast Regional Service between Boston and New York is canceled

Limited Northeast Regional Service between New York and Washington, D.C. and points south.

Lakeshore Limited trains 49/449 (operating between Chicago and New York) are canceled

All Springfield Shuttle service between New Haven and Greenfield, Mass. is canceled

Limited Downeaster Service (operating between Brunswick, Maine to Boston)

Limited Empire Service (operating between New York and Albany)

Limited Keystone Service will operate between Philadelphia and Harrisburg ONLY

Carolinian/Piedmont train 80 (operating between Charlotte and New York) will terminate in Washington, D.C.

Palmetto train 90 (operating between New York and Savannah, Ga.) will terminate in Washington, D.C.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

