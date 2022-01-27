Nor'easter targets Northeastern United States

Winter Storm Watches are posted for much of the New York City region ahead of a potential Nor'easter winter storm that could bring snow, wind, and coastal flooding.

The powerful nor'easter will develop off the East Coast this weekend, placing New England at risk of heavy snow. There is far less certainty in the New York City area.

A watch does not mean a large snowfall is guaranteed. Watches mean there is the potential to see moderate to heavy snow.

There is an unusual amount of uncertainty in snow amounts with the storm still 2 days away and forecasters warn that there are significant changes possible in the storm.

The current forecast shows that the area with the moderate to high potential of significant snow if eastern Long Island and southestern Connecticut. There is a likelihood of 6" or more of snow with difficult travel and near blizzard conditions possible.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect from eastern New England to the coastal mid-Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

There is only a low to moderate potential for 6" inches of snow in the New York City and New Jersey metro area. Southwest Connecticut, western Long Island, and southern Westchester are also in the low to moderate zone but forecasters warn that hazardous travel conditions will be possible.

A big element of the storm will be wind. There is a likelihood of 55 mph gust on eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut. New York City and surrounding areas could have 40 mph gusts.

The winds could bring scattered downed tree limbs and power lines and bring near-blizzard conditions along coastal areas including New York City and New Jersey metro areas.

There is a chance of coastal flooding of 1 to 2 feet in some areas. The greatest threat is along the twin forks and north shore of Long Island. Barrier islands are also under a threat of flooding.

There could also be scattered dune erosion.

On the ocean, there could be gale conditions. Seas of 10-15 feed are expected. Seas of 4-6 feet in the central and eastern Long Island Sound.

Explosive cyclogenesis

The nor'easter is expected to intensify into a bomb cyclone, a term used to describe a low-pressure system that undergoes "bombogenesis" – defined as a rapid pressure drop of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less – indicative of a very intense storm.

Winter storm timing

The snow is expected to develop on Friday evening with periods of heavy snow possible on Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. The snow is expected to taper on Saturday evening.

The peak winds will be on Saturday morning into early Saturday evening.

The coastal flooding risk will be highest at high tides on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Ocean storm impacts will be greatest from Friday night until Saturday night.

