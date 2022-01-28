NJ winter storm brings State of Emergency

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says a state of emergency will go into effect ahead of a nor'easter winter storm that could bring well more than a foot of snow to portions of the state Friday night and Saturday.

The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, and includes a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple highways. All state offices and employees will be dismissed at 3 p.m. Friday.

Gov. Murphy urged residents to stay home if possible, and leave roads empty to allow road crews to do their jobs. If supplies were needed before the storm, Murphy asked that residents stock up before snow begins to fall.

Forecasters expect snow to begin falling in New Jersey around 7 p.m. Friday, with flakes continuing to fall into Saturday afternoon. The worst of the storm is expected to be from about 3 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Blowing snow could create potential issues with travel and limit visibility. NJ Blizzard Warnings are posted for coastal counties.

Communities close to the shore could see up to 16 inches of snow. Interior parts of New Jersey could see 7-10 inches.

In Ocean City, Mayor Jay Gillian pre-emptively addressed an enduring peeve of snowbound homeowners: plow trucks burying driveways that residents had just dug out of.

"The plows cannot work without creating snow banks," he dryly reminded in a post on the city’s website. "You may have to clear your driveway or parked vehicle more than once."

