NY snowstorm: Planes, trains, automobile issues

A powerful nor’easter that is causing blizzard conditions is making it difficult to get around no matter what method you are trying to use.

In New York City the city sent out an alert warning about deteriorating conditions on roads. It advised New Yorkers to refrain from unnecessary travel. It is recommended to use mass transit where possible.

But the MTA says that customers should expect delays and service changes on MTA train service systemwide in New York City.

All NYC Ferry service was suspended until further notice.

The Port Authority reported a few delays at the airports but that might be because so many flights were canceled. The website flight aware showed 368 cancellations at LaGuardia, 434 cancellations at JFK, and 329 cancellations at Newark-Liberty International. Nationally, flight delays were in the thousands.

AirTrain service was suspended at Newark Liberty Airport. Shuttle buses were running at all terminals and stations, according to the Port Authority.

New York and New Jersey had both issued State of Emergencies ahead of the storm and asked people to stay home to remain safe and give crews an easier time to clear roads.

