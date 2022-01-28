NY nor'easter: MTA train schedules affected

The MTA has announced a slew of winter storm preparations ahead of the Nor'easter set to slam the region Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

The storm is expected to bring as much as 9 inches of snow to New York City, while a blizzard warning has been issued for Long Island, which is expecting as much as 18 inches of snow or more in some areas.

Officials are urging customers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. MTA employees will be on roads ahead of the storm's arrival, spreading salt and clearing surfaces of snow and ice.

"We’re bringing in hundreds of extra personnel and extending hours to sand and salt platforms, stairs, driveways, and walkways; run track and signal heaters; deploy snow-fighting tow trucks and anti-freeze trains; place chains on buses, and ready supplies of shovels and chain cutters to ensure that service can continue with minimal disruption," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "MTA employees will be working hard to respond to the storm and make sure service is as available as possible for those who must travel."

Subways will be operating on regular weekend service schedules. Underground portions of the subway system will be unaffected by the storm, but the 220 miles of outdoor track throughout the city will be. The Rockaway, Sea Beach, Flushing, Brighton and Dyre Avenue lines are particularly vulnerable to snow and freezing precipitation. To prevent subway trains from being blocked in yards, they may be moved and stored underground in anticipation of heavy snow or ice, which can affect underground service. Customers should check new.mta.info as well the MYmta app for service updates.

The Long Island Rail Road will be suspending service on all of its branches as of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Anyone who must travel prior to the suspension is being urged to give themselves extra time due to the adverse weather conditions and use caution on station staircase and platforms. Customers are being strongly encouraged to check the LIRR Train Time app, MTmta app, or new.mta.info for details on the final trains that will run on each branch.

MTA Bridges and tunnels have activated full inclement weather preparedness. A ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem vehicles will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning and run through 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Pedestrian walkways on the henry Hudson Bridge, RFK Bridge, Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge and the Cross bay Veteran's Memorial Bridge will also be closed.

Articulated buses throughout the city will be taken out of service on Saturday and replaced with 40-foot standard buses that will be fitted with chains.