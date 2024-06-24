NJ Transit rail service in and out of Penn Station facing more delays

article

New Jersey Transit trains heading in and out of New York Penn Station are facing up to 60 minute delays due to AMTRAK overhead wire issues in one of the Hudson River tunnels, officials say.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken, and 33rd Street in New York.

Customers are being urged to visit https://www.njtransit.com/abc for more information.

Monday's commute disruption follows a terrible week for the rail service last week, which saw multiple incidents of service suspensions and enormous delays for NJ Transit and Amtrak.

The recent delays all appear to have been caused by overhead wire issues or disabled trains.

The disruptions and delays have been made all the more frustrating by the 15% train and ticket fare hike set to begin on July 1, according to a proposal that was approved in April.

Fares will be raised by 3% each year after that.

The proposal calls for $96 million in cuts to help close a more than $100 million budget deficit.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.