NJ Transit delays in, out of NY Penn Station during morning rush hour

article

NJ Transit commuters are expected to face major delays during their Tuesday morning commute.

This time, the delays were due to "overhead wire issues and a disabled train in PSNY."

"This is happening seemingly every day now. It’s completely unacceptable from the major public transportation arm in and out of nyc." — NJ Transit customer via X

Trains in and out of Penn Station were suspended and are being diverted to Hoboken Train Station.

Tickets are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses, private carriers, and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal, and 33rd Street.

This follows several weeks of delays for both Amtrak and NJ Transit trains, causing all travel in the area to be temporarily stopped as crews worked to resolve the issue.

Several riders have taken to X (formally Twitter), to voice their frustration, "this is happening seemingly every day now. It’s completely unacceptable from the major public transportation arm in and out of nyc," one commuter wrote.

NJ Transit routes

Atlantic City Rail Line

Main Line - Bergen County Line - Port Jervis Line

Montclair-Boonton Rail Line

Morristown Line - Gladstone Branch

Northeast Corridor Rail Line

North Jersey Coast Rail Line

Pascack Valley Rail Line

Raritan Valley Rail Line

Customers are advised to visit the NJ Transit website for alternate service information.