NJ Transit, Amtrak riders facing more delays

NJ Transit commuters are once again facing massive delays for the second time in as many weeks, thanks to an Amtrak track condition near Secaucus.

Trains in and out of Penn Station were delayed for as much as 60 minutes, with tickets and passes being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal, and 33rd Street.

Just two weeks ago, downed overhead wires caused massive delays for both Amtrak and NJ Transit trains, causing all travel in the area to be temporarily stopped as crews worked to resolve the issue.

"At this point, pretty used to it," one rider said. "NJ Transit hasn't made any adjustments."

Customers are being advised to visit the NJ Transit website for alternate service information.