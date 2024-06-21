Expand / Collapse search

NJ Transit delays today: Rail service suspended in, out of Penn Station

Updated  June 21, 2024 8:25am EDT
NJ Transit, Amtrak service suspended again

New Jersey Transit says rail service is suspended in and out of Penn Station New York due to Amtrak overhead wire issues in the station. FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez has the latest.

NEW YORK CITY - New Jersey Transit says rail service is suspended in and out of Penn Station New York due to Amtrak overhead wire issues in the station.

NJ Transit suspended

"Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being crossed-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street, New York," the agency's website said.

It was a chaotic scene at Penn Station in NYC after NJ Transit suffered heavy delays, right in the middle of the rush hour. But this summer, will service issues be limited to just NJ Transit?

NJ Transit has seen multiple incidents of major delays this month alone, with commuters facing 90-minute delays due to overhead wire issues and a disabled train earlier this week. 

NJ Transit train schedule

More NJ Transit delays create headaches for riders

Yet another day of service suspensions and major delays for people riding NJ Transit on Thursday.

NJ Transit alerts

Amtrak delays New York

Port Authority Bus Terminal

