NJ Transit delays today: Rail service suspended in, out of Penn Station
NEW YORK CITY - New Jersey Transit says rail service is suspended in and out of Penn Station New York due to Amtrak overhead wire issues in the station.
NJ Transit suspended
"Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being crossed-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street, New York," the agency's website said.
NJ Transit has seen multiple incidents of major delays this month alone, with commuters facing 90-minute delays due to overhead wire issues and a disabled train earlier this week.
