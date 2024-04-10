What to know about today's NJ Transit fare hike vote

The NJ Transit board is expected to vote this morning on a fare hike proposal that, if approved, would start this summer.

The proposal could raise fares by 15% in July and by 3% each year after that.

The proposal also calls for $96 million in cuts to help close a more than $100 million budget deficit.

Featured article

However, the vote is happening before a study is completed on fares, service and consolidation.

According to Northjersey.com, the study would take a deeper dive into the agency's finances, recommendations about how to cut costs and considerations of whether annual fare hikes are even necessary.

A NJ Transit spokesperson confirmed with the paper that the study recently began, but wouldn't say when.

A person boards a NJ Transit train at the Hoboken Transit Terminal. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The agency held hearings on the proposal last month. In addition to inflation, they claim it has had to factor in contractual wage increases and more expensive health care.

NJ Transit has been dealing with a massive drop in ridership since the beginning of the pandemic, also exhausting billions of dollars in federal aid.

Ridership has returned to about 80% of pre-pandemic levels, but officials said that's simply not enough to balance the budget.