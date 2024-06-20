NJ Transit, Amtrak service suspended again due to large fire near NJ Turnpike

NJ Transit and Amtrak service along the northeast corridor was suspended again Thursday due to power issues caused by a nearby brush fire.

NJ Transit said that Amtrak overhead wire issues had caused service to be suspended going in and out of Penn Station in Manhattan.

Officials said that a brush fire in the vicinity of County Road in Secaucus, New Jersey is impacting wire repairs.

Emergency crews are working to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, Amtrak said that service had been temporarily disrupted between Philadelphia 30th Street Station and New Haven Union Station due to a malfunctioning circuit breaker that had caused a loss of power on the tracks between Penn Station and Newark Union Station.

NJ Transit, private carrier buses, and PATH are cross-honoring rail tickets and passes at Newark Penn, Hoboken, and 33rd Street, New York.

Customers should visit njtransit.com/ABC for alternate service information.

NJ Transit has seen multiple incidents of major delays this month alone, with commuters facing 90-minute delays due to overhead wire issues and a disabled train earlier this week.