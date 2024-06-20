Large fire near NJ Turnpike in Secaucus slows traffic, halts rail service

A large brush fire is burning in Secaucus near the New Jersey Turnpike portion of I-95, causing massive traffic and transit delays throughout the NYC area.

SkyFOX video shows smoke plumbing over the skyline around 3 p.m.

Crews are working to extinguish the flames.

Not only is the fire slowing traffic, but New Jersey Transit reported that the fire is impacting Amtrak overhead wire repairs.

Rail service for both NJ Transit and Amtrak is suspended in and out of Penn Station. Check NJ Transit service status here.

"As a result of two separate issues in the New York area, Amtrak service is temporarily disrupted between Philadelphia and New Haven," an Amtrak representative said in a statement. "The issues are a brush fire in Secaucus, N.J., and a malfunctioning circuit breaker resulting in a loss of power on the tracks between New York and Newark Penn stations. Crews are working quickly to resolve both issues."

