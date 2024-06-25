Expand / Collapse search

NJ Transit delays today: Minimal rail service impacts following earlier disruptions

Updated  June 25, 2024 11:15am EDT
NJ Transit commuters frustrated by more delays

Yet another day of delays and disruptions on NJ Transit is the latest frustration for commuters. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the story.

NEW YORK CITY - NJ Transit rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already en route due to a disabled train east of the station.

Earlier Tuesday morning, rail service in and out of the station was facing up to 30-minute delays due to a disabled train.

NJ Transit train delays

The latest headache for travelers came after trains heading in and out of Penn Station on Monday evening were facing up to 60-minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire issues in one of the Hudson River tunnels, officials said. 

Fresh frustrations for NJ Transit commuters

Another infuriating work week comes to an end for NJ Transit riders, as Thursday's travel debacle returned just in time for the morning commute on Friday. FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas was at Penn Station to hear the frustrations of commuters.

Last week, the rail service saw multiple incidents of service suspensions and enormous delays for NJ Transit and Amtrak. The recent delays all appear to have been caused by overhead wire issues or disabled trains.

NJ Transit fare increase

The disruptions and delays have been made all the more frustrating by the 15% train and ticket fare hike set to begin on July 1, according to a proposal that was approved in April. 

NJ Transit board approves fare hike

The NJ Transit board has approved a 15% fare hike that is set to take place in July. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the details.

Fares will be raised by 3% each year after that. The proposal calls for $96 million in cuts to help close a more than $100 million budget deficit. 

NJ Transit status

NJ Transit train schedule

