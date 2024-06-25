NJ Transit delays today: Minimal rail service impacts following earlier disruptions

NJ Transit rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already en route due to a disabled train east of the station.

Earlier Tuesday morning, rail service in and out of the station was facing up to 30-minute delays due to a disabled train.

The latest headache for travelers came after trains heading in and out of Penn Station on Monday evening were facing up to 60-minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire issues in one of the Hudson River tunnels, officials said.

Last week, the rail service saw multiple incidents of service suspensions and enormous delays for NJ Transit and Amtrak. The recent delays all appear to have been caused by overhead wire issues or disabled trains.

The disruptions and delays have been made all the more frustrating by the 15% train and ticket fare hike set to begin on July 1, according to a proposal that was approved in April.

Fares will be raised by 3% each year after that. The proposal calls for $96 million in cuts to help close a more than $100 million budget deficit.

