Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for March 19, 2020

9:33 AM: Stocks down slightly, less than 2 percent, at start of trading day.

7:55 AM: Stock markets were largely subdued Thursday after days of massive volatility, as investors digested new financial support measures, including the European Central Bank's promise to funnel 750 billion euros ($817 billion) into financial markets.

6:58 AM: Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day. But in a dramatic development that underscores just how much the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and its surrounding province had no new cases to report. MORE DETAILS: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/wuhan-reports-no-new-coronavirus-cases-offering-hope-to-world

6:46 AM: Most national parts are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home during a global pandemic, but despite now being free to visit, people may find it more difficult than normal to enjoy them as parks close visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

6:21 AM: Seven Middle Eastern countries have suspended all commercial flights due to coronavirus as the aviation industry's largest trade association announced Thursday that airlines in the region have already lost more than $7 billion in revenue.

