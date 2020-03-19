New York City coronavirus testing sites by appointment
NEW YORK - New York City is setting up COVID-19 assessment and testing centers at 10 city hospitals, seven community-based health centers, and four drive-thru sites. You must have an appointment before showing up at one of these sites and you won't get an appointment unless your symptoms are moderate to severe, officials stressed.
"Those with mild illness, who are not above the age of 50 or have underlying health conditions, should continue to stay home, practice social distancing, and consult their health care provider if their symptoms do not subside in 3-4 days," NYC Health and Hospitals said in a statement.
When you arrive for your appointment, staff members will take your medical history and collect a sample to send to BioReference Labs for testing.
"This will ensure that the appropriate medical treatment is provided should a test come back positive," NYC Health and Hospitals said.
New Yorkers who have high priority because of age, pre-existing conditions, and symptoms, can call 844-NYC-4NYC for more information and appointments.
NYC Health and Hospitals said that it hopes to serve about 150 people at each hospital, up to 75 people at each Gotham Health clinic, and 100 people at each drive-thru site every day.
ACUTE CARE ASSESSMENT AND TESTING CENTERS
- Bellevue, 462 First Avenue, New York, NY 10016
- Elmhurst, 79-01 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373
- Harlem, 506 Lenox Avenue, New York, NY 10037
- Metropolitan, 1901 First Avenue, New York, NY 10029
- Kings County, 451 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203
- Lincoln, 234 East 149th Street, Bronx, NY 10451
- Woodhull, 760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206
- Queens, 82-68 164th Street, Jamaica, NY 11432
- Coney Island, 2601 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (operational next week)
- Jacobi, 1400 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY 10461 (operational next week)
DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITES
- Jacobi, 1400 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY 10461
- Coney Island, 2601 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (operational Friday, March 20)
- Kings County, 451 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203 (operational next week)
- Queens, 82-68 164th Street, Jamaica, NY 11432 (operational next week)
COMMUNITY-BASED HEALTH CENTERS
- Gotham Health, Morrisania, 1225 Gerard Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
- Gotham Health, Belvis, 545 East 142nd Street, Bronx, NY 10454
- Gotham Health, Cumberland, 100 North Portland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
- Gotham Health, East New York, 2094 Pitkin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
- Gotham Health, Gouverneur, 227 Madison Street, New York, NY 10002
- Gotham Health, Sydenham, 264 West 118th Street, New York, NY 10026
- Gotham Health, Vanderbilt, 165 Vanderbilt Avenue, Staten Island, NY, 10304