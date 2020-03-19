New York City coronavirus testing sites by appointment

article

New York City is setting up COVID-19 assessment and testing centers at 10 city hospitals, seven community-based health centers, and four drive-thru sites. You must have an appointment before showing up at one of these sites and you won't get an appointment unless your symptoms are moderate to severe, officials stressed.

"Those with mild illness, who are not above the age of 50 or have underlying health conditions, should continue to stay home, practice social distancing, and consult their health care provider if their symptoms do not subside in 3-4 days," NYC Health and Hospitals said in a statement.

When you arrive for your appointment, staff members will take your medical history and collect a sample to send to BioReference Labs for testing.

"This will ensure that the appropriate medical treatment is provided should a test come back positive," NYC Health and Hospitals said.

New Yorkers who have high priority because of age, pre-existing conditions, and symptoms, can call 844-NYC-4NYC for more information and appointments.

NYC Health and Hospitals said that it hopes to serve about 150 people at each hospital, up to 75 people at each Gotham Health clinic, and 100 people at each drive-thru site every day.

ACUTE CARE ASSESSMENT AND TESTING CENTERS

DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITES

Jacobi , 1400 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY 10461

Coney Island , 2601 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (operational Friday, March 20)

Kings County , 451 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203 (operational next week)

Queens , 82-68 164th Street, Jamaica, NY 11432 (operational next week)

COMMUNITY-BASED HEALTH CENTERS