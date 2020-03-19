New Jersey moves elections to May 12; all voting done by mail

article

Amid the growing novel coronavirus crisis, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday postponed several upcoming elections to the same day in May and will allow mail-in voting.

"As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we must take aggressive and swift action to help mitigate further spread and flatten the curve," Murphy said in a statement about his executive order. "My top priority is to keep New Jerseyans healthy and safe during this pandemic, and these new measures will ensure that all New Jersey voters are able to safely exercise their right to vote and be engaged in our democracy."

The governor's order also allows candidates to meet the March 30 petition-filing deadline to submit their signatures and paperwork by email. Filing in person, by mail, and via fax is also allowed.

The order moves the following elections to May 12, 2020, which was a previously scheduled election day for municipal non-partisan elections in the state:

March 21 special election in Fire District 1 for Old Bridge Township , Middlesex County

March 31 special election in West Amwell Township, Hunterdon County

March 31 special election in Atlantic City

April 21 school board elections

In a statement, Secretary of State Tahesha Way said postponing these elections and allowing mail-in ballots will reduce the potential risk to health and safety.

Murphy said he is not making any changes to the primary elections set for June 2 at this time.