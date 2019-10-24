NY launches early voting, hopes benefits will outweigh costs
Early voting is set to happen for the first time in New York, and advocates hope the benefits of expanded ballot box access will outweigh the cost and headaches of keeping the polls open for more than a single day.
Tim Ryan drops out of 2020 presidential race, announces House re-election campaign
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday and announced he will, instead, run for re-election for his congressional seat.