Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for March 18, 2020

LIVE BLOG- FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:10 AM: Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla says all non-essential businesses must close as of 9 a.m. today.

8:40 AM: As people hunker down and stock-up on essentials, many in the San Francisco area are also stocking up on marijuana.

Shelter-in-place orders across eight counties are making it more difficult, even impossible, to buy cannabis products.

8:30 AM: The White House says it's postponing an upcoming state visit by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia because of the coronavirus pandemic. The visit, including a lavish, black-tie state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, had been announced for April 21. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham cited the coronavirus pandemic in announcing the postponement on Wednesday.

8:17 AM: The Japanese government and the ruling coalition are considering providing cash to households in an effort to buoy personal spending dented by the coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Officials and lawmakers are studying the possibility of extending more than 12,000 yen ($112) per person, a level the government provided to all Japanese people in 2009 in response to the global financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., according to the sources.

The envisaged cash handouts may serve as a pillar in an emergency economic package the government and the coalition are expected to put together as early as sometime in April.

8:16 AM: Health officials in Florida are deploying three field hospitals across the state to help combat the new coronavirus.

In an email sent Tuesday night, Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz announced that one field hospital is currently staged in Orlando and can be sent to other areas of the state if needed.

7:56 AM: New York's new takeout and delivery-only rule does not just apply to food. Bars and restaurants can also sell alcohol-to-go. MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/takeout-booze-in-new-york-city-during-coronavirus-outbreak

7:47 AM: Desperate travelers in cars and trucks choked European borders on Wednesday, creating traffic jams up to 17 miles long as they sought to get back home before borders slammed shut or deliver critical supplies to help nations cope with calamity of the quickly spreading coronavirus.

7:35 AM: Confirmed cases of new coronavirus top 200,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

Its online tally showed 201,436 cumulative cases by 6:13 a.m. EST on Tuesday, with 82,032 listed as recovered.

It also recorded 8,006 deaths.

The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany.

7:18 AM: Iran reported its single biggest jump in deaths from the new coronavirus on Wednesday, saying that another 147 had died in a nearly 15% spike that raises the death toll to 1,135 people nationwide.

It marks the biggest 24-hour rise in deaths since officials first acknowledged cases of the virus in Iran in mid-February.

6: 22 AM: Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by the coronavirus and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.

(MARCH 17, 2020 BLOG)