Takeout booze in New York City during coronavirus outbreak

New York's new takeout and delivery-only rule does not just apply to food. Bars and restaurants can also sell alcohol-to-go.

There is one catch. The alcohol has to be purchased with food.

According to the State Liquor Authority, businesses can sell whatever kind of alcohol their license permits, as long as it's in a closed and covered container.

Sarah Barrow and Billy Kooper manage Route 66 Bar and Grill in Manhattan. They have had to temporarily layoff all of their workers but they are attempting to keep their business afloat on their own.

"We want to be able to bring them a full restaurant experience in their living room while they're watching Netflix," Kooper says.

The pair is handling cooking, cleaning, and making drinks on their own.

"The big difference, I guess you can say, is that getting something from us vs. your regular grocery or your wine store is that we can do the craft cocktails," Sarah Barrows says.

Route 66 is not alone in doing booming alcohol sales. Mel's Burger Bar on the Upper East Side had a long line of customers waiting in line to place food and cocktail orders on Tuesday evening.