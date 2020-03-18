Newark sets nightly curfew; 'non-essential' shops must close

article

People need to be off the streets of Newark, New Jersey, every night at 8 p.m. and non-essential businesses need to shut down completely until further notice, the mayor announced on Wednesday night.

Mayor Ras Baraka announced several measures as part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Garden State's largest city. They will be in effect through at least April 1, when the city will re-evaluate.

The mandatory 8 p.m. curfew means no one is allowed to be in public except in an emergency or commuting to and from work.

Also, the mayor ordered non-essential businesses, such as retail stores, nail salons, beauty salons, and barbershops, to close Wednesday night and not reopen until things change for the better.

"Only supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations are allowed to be open beyond 8 p.m., but patronizing there after 8 p.m. for emergencies only," Baraka's office said in a statement.

Restaurants are allowed to stay open for take-out and delivery only—dining in is not allowed—but must close at 8 p.m. daily.

Advertisement

The ShopRite on 206 Springfield Avenue is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. exclusively for senior citizens and people who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 because of underlying health conditions.