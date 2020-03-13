Latest developments in coronavirus pandemic for March 13, 2020

LIVE BLOG—These are the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak for Friday, March 13, 2020:

9 AM: Dr. Mehmet Oz tells 'Good Day NY' that straphangers should wear gloves while on the subway and then dispose of them once getting off.

8:43 AM: Formula One races in Bahrain and Vietnam postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

8:08 AM: NYC Schools Chancellor tells 'Good Day NY' that there are no plans to shut down public schools at this time. It is "the last resort."

7:37 AM: MTA Chairman Pat Foye tells 'Good Day NY' that a mass transit shutdown would ultimately be made by Governor Cuomo, but there are no plans in the works to shut down the system.

7:20 AM: Mayor Bill de Blasio tells 'Good Day NY' that he predicts it will be "six months until we are able to say the crisis is receding."

7:19 AM: Mayor Bill de Blasio tells 'Good Day NY' that NYC public schools need to remain open.

7:15 AM: Mayor Bill de Blasio tells 'Good Day NY' that the number of coronavirus cases in NYC remains at 95.

7:12 AM: English soccer suspends games until April 3 because of coronavirus outbreak.

7:07 AM: Iran state TV says coronavirus has killed another 85 people, pushing death toll to 514 amid 11,364 confirmed cases.

6:56 AM: The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 3.5 percent, or 500 Dow points, when trading begins on Friday.

6:35 AM: The Wendy Williams Show placed on hiatus for time being.

1:45 AM: New Dorp High School and The Hungerford School on Staten Island closed after a student who attends both locations tested positive for the virus.

12 AM: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is the latest celebrity to self-quarantine as he awaits coronavirus test results.

>LATEST DEVELOPMENTS FROM MARCH 12, 2020